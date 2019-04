FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Province of B.C. will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, April 2, at 5:30 p.m. about the draft Caribou recovery program.

The meeting will happen at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre in Fort St. John. Energeticcity.ca will be streaming the meeting when it starts at approximately 5:30 p.m. The meeting will be live streamed below or on our Facebook and Youtube pages.