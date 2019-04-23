Local driver takes part in Las Vegas 2019 Spring Fling

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Dave Kowalski, of Fort St. John, was in Las Vegas from April 16 to the 20 for the 2019 Spring Fling Race.

Over 580 entries took part in the Spring Fling for a chance at $1 million.

Kowalski says he had a good first few rounds, but then started to get lost once he started to earn some money.

- Advertisement -

“Went a few rounds but got lost just as it started to pay. One more round and I would have got $300 and then more every round after.”

Despite not doing so well in earnings, Kowalksi says his 1970 Chevrolet Nova ran well during the Spring Fling.

This Sunday, Kowalski will be flying back to Vegas to pick up his race rig and then will be headed off to Boise, Idaho from May 3 to the 5, with his Nova for the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Nitro Opener at Firebird Raceway.

Then on May 10 to the 12, Kowalski will be in Mission, B.C. for a race, where he will be testing his Corvette that ran into some issues during the qualifiers of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Pacific Division Race in Las Vegas.

Travelling along with Kowalski for the races, in Boise and Mission, will be Mike Lucas and Matt Dohm.

Following those two races, they will be in Fort St. John on May 25 and 26 for the first local race of the season.