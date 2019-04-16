4.2 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Dave Kowalski's Corvette. Photo by Dave Kowalski.
Home Sports Local drivers in Las Vegas for start of 2019 NHRA season
Sports

Local drivers in Las Vegas for start of 2019 NHRA season

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – Dave Kowalski, of Fort St. John, is in Las Vegas for the start of the 2019 National Hot Rod Association season.

Also down in Las Vegas is Mike Lucas with his 1968 1250 hp Chevrolet Camaro and Matt Dohm.

Over the weekend, Kowalski was qualifying for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Pacific Division Race with his Corvette.

- Advertisement -

During the qualifiers, Kowalski says he was able to run his Corvette 6.16 seconds at 225 mph qualifying in the number two spot but later ran into difficulties such as the transmission not shifting properly into fifth gear.

“With the vette, we ran 6.16 seconds at 225 mph qualifying us in the number two spot. We suffered a burnt piston as the engine hit the rev limiter at 10,200 rpm. The transmission didn’t shift from fourth gear to fifth so unfortunately, that put us out for the weekend.”

Despite those setbacks causing him not to advance, Kowalski says this past weekend was intended as a test weekend since he recently put in a new transmission. He adds that his car will be good after some adjustments.

“This weekend was intended as a test weekend as we put new transmission setup in the car last Friday. Just needs a little adjustment and all is good.”

In the meantime, while still in Vegas, Kowalski says he has his 1970 Chevrolet Nova with him and will be racing in the Spring Fling from Tuesday, April 16, to the 20.

Following Las Vegas, Kowalski will be heading off to Boise, Idaho, from May 3 to the 5, with his Nova for the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Nitro Opener at Firebird Raceway.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleDecision day in Alberta: Voters head to polls in provincial election
Next articleEagle Vision Video Production submits short film to Frantic48

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Bert Bowes Middle School hosts second annual Track meet

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Bert Bowes Middle School Track and Field team were host to the second...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club held first race for Spring Stage Series on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their first race on Sunday for the Spring Stage...
Read more
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Soccer team takes part in Nike Spring Classic; Track team competes in first meet

Samantha Stackhouse -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Senior Girls soccer team finished the second leg of their trip to the...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Local drivers in Las Vegas for start of 2019 NHRA season

Scott Brooks -
LAS VEGAS, N.V. - Dave Kowalski, of Fort St. John, is in Las Vegas for the start of the 2019 National Hot Rod Association...

Decision day in Alberta: Voters head to polls in provincial election

Province announces new agreement with doctors supports team-based care

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.