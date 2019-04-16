Local drivers in Las Vegas for start of 2019 NHRA season

LAS VEGAS, N.V. – Dave Kowalski, of Fort St. John, is in Las Vegas for the start of the 2019 National Hot Rod Association season.

Also down in Las Vegas is Mike Lucas with his 1968 1250 hp Chevrolet Camaro and Matt Dohm.

Over the weekend, Kowalski was qualifying for the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Pacific Division Race with his Corvette.

During the qualifiers, Kowalski says he was able to run his Corvette 6.16 seconds at 225 mph qualifying in the number two spot but later ran into difficulties such as the transmission not shifting properly into fifth gear.

“With the vette, we ran 6.16 seconds at 225 mph qualifying us in the number two spot. We suffered a burnt piston as the engine hit the rev limiter at 10,200 rpm. The transmission didn’t shift from fourth gear to fifth so unfortunately, that put us out for the weekend.”

Despite those setbacks causing him not to advance, Kowalski says this past weekend was intended as a test weekend since he recently put in a new transmission. He adds that his car will be good after some adjustments.

“This weekend was intended as a test weekend as we put new transmission setup in the car last Friday. Just needs a little adjustment and all is good.”

In the meantime, while still in Vegas, Kowalski says he has his 1970 Chevrolet Nova with him and will be racing in the Spring Fling from Tuesday, April 16, to the 20.

Following Las Vegas, Kowalski will be heading off to Boise, Idaho, from May 3 to the 5, with his Nova for the NAPA Auto Parts Ignitor Nitro Opener at Firebird Raceway.