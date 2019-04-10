9.6 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Lone Wolf Golf Course
Home Sports Lone Wolf Golf Club golf course set to open this Friday
Sports

Lone Wolf Golf Club golf course set to open this Friday

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Lone Wolf Golf Club’s golf course is set to open this Friday, April 12.

According to Lone Wolf PGA of Canada Head Professional, Larry Ramstad, the greens are on course to opening this Friday, saying that the golf course held up well during the winter.

“I think the golf course this year has wintered amazing. We could’ve probably opened a week ago, but we were just letting things dry out a little bit more and it’s given Maintenance that extra week to just to fine tune it.”

- Advertisement -

Ramstad also says they are planning to open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with bookings now at 50 percent full.

“We are planning on opening on Friday at 10:00 a.m., bookings are already strong for the weekend. We’re about 50 percent booked already for the weekend.”

In regards to the 10:00 a.m. start, Ramstad says this later start time will give maintenance crews the opportunity to prepare the course and to avoid potential delays due to frost.

“We’re starting a 10:00 just so our maintenance crew can have a little window in the morning to prep the course for daily play and so that we don’t get into any issues such as frost delay.”

Ramstad says the twilight time will be available, starting Friday at 5:00 p.m. and will be available daily during the season.

Ramstad is excited about the season and is hoping for a long season with a nice warm summer.

“I’m looking forward to the season and hopefully we get a nice long warm summer.”

The Golf Club and course will be open seven days a week.

For more information, you can visit the Lone Wolf Golf Club’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleCity of Fort St. John considers feminine hygiene products at public facilities
Next articleNational Dental Hygiene week brightens smiles in the community

RECENT STORIES

Sports

Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Gala this Saturday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Gala is this Saturday, April 13, at the...
Read more
Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club held 45 km race on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their 45 km Race on Sunday, April 7.Nicholas Guliov...
Read more
Sports

Good results during 2019 Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament Finals

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After three days, the 2019 Oilmen's Hockey Tournament wrapped up on Saturday, April 6...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Blizzard Bicycle Club held 45 km race on Sunday

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Blizzard Bicycle Club held their 45 km Race on Sunday, April 7.Nicholas Guliov managed to win his third...

Good results during 2019 Oilmen’s Hockey Tournament Finals

Caribou petition delivered to Victoria

National Dental Hygiene week brightens smiles in the community

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.