Lone Wolf Golf Club golf course set to open this Friday

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Lone Wolf Golf Club’s golf course is set to open this Friday, April 12.

According to Lone Wolf PGA of Canada Head Professional, Larry Ramstad, the greens are on course to opening this Friday, saying that the golf course held up well during the winter.

“I think the golf course this year has wintered amazing. We could’ve probably opened a week ago, but we were just letting things dry out a little bit more and it’s given Maintenance that extra week to just to fine tune it.”

- Advertisement -

Ramstad also says they are planning to open at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, with bookings now at 50 percent full.

“We are planning on opening on Friday at 10:00 a.m., bookings are already strong for the weekend. We’re about 50 percent booked already for the weekend.”

In regards to the 10:00 a.m. start, Ramstad says this later start time will give maintenance crews the opportunity to prepare the course and to avoid potential delays due to frost.

“We’re starting a 10:00 just so our maintenance crew can have a little window in the morning to prep the course for daily play and so that we don’t get into any issues such as frost delay.”

Ramstad says the twilight time will be available, starting Friday at 5:00 p.m. and will be available daily during the season.

Ramstad is excited about the season and is hoping for a long season with a nice warm summer.

“I’m looking forward to the season and hopefully we get a nice long warm summer.”

The Golf Club and course will be open seven days a week.

For more information, you can visit the Lone Wolf Golf Club’s website.