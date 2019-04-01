6.6 C
Lone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the season
Sports

Lone Wolf Golf Club opens driving range and restaurant for the season

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Lone Wolf Golf Club has announced that the driving range and restaurant will be open for the season starting on April 1.

According to the Golf Club, the driving range will be open daily from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Buckets of balls are $8 for a small, $15 for large and you can get a ten large bucket pass for only $75.

The restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until Friday, April 5 and will be serving up breakfast on Saturday and Sunday starting at 9:00 a.m.

The regular restaurant hours and menu will begin on April 8.

For more information, you can visit the Lone Wolf Golf Club’s website.

