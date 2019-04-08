Man wanted in Dawson Creek arrested in Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Kamloops RCMP have captured a man who has several outstanding warrants in relation to a series of events across various jurisdictions in the province.
In early January, 29-year-old Michael David Trosky was wanted on outstanding warrants in Dawson Creek, the Okanagan and Shuswap areas for charges including:
- Evading Police
- Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
- Prohibited Driving
- Failing to Comply
- Breach
- Theft of Mail and Theft Under.
He has appeared before the courts and is being remanded until April 11, 2019.
