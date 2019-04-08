12 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 8, 2019
Man wanted in Dawson Creek arrested in Kamloops

KAMLOOPS, B.C. – Kamloops RCMP have captured a man who has several outstanding warrants in relation to a series of events across various jurisdictions in the province.

In early January, 29-year-old Michael David Trosky was wanted on outstanding warrants in Dawson Creek, the Okanagan and Shuswap areas for charges including:

  • Evading Police
  • Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle
  • Prohibited Driving
  • Failing to Comply
  • Breach
  • Theft of Mail and Theft Under.

He has appeared before the courts and is being remanded until April 11, 2019.

