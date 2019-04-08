Mayor Lori Ackerman named the 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the Year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Mayor Lori Ackerman will be honoured by the Energy Council of Canada as she has been chosen as the 2019 Energy Person of the Year.

The Energy Council of Canada recognizes Mayor Ackerman as one of Canada’s top energy advocates, by sharing she is admired for her leadership of a resource-driven municipality, striking a balance between energy development, community representation, and First Nations partnerships.

As a 30-year resident of Fort St. John, B.C. and the community’s first female mayor, Mayor Ackerman understands the challenges and opportunities that energy resource municipalities manage by advocating for economic and community development, technological innovation, and Canadian competitiveness.

- Advertisement -

The Energy Council of Canada goes on to share Mayor Ackerman willingness to share lessons learned and to engage in dialogue regarding the relationship between local communities and Canada’s energy sector marks her as a leader not only in her own community but across Canada.

“Canadian communities that grow alongside energy development, manage unique development opportunities. Balancing economic highs and lows, while moving toward a sustainable future for both the community and the energy industry requires vision, tenacity and strong leadership. Canada is fortunate to have a leader like Lori Ackerman who sees the big picture and the local reality and is able to fit the two together for mutual benefit. There is a lot we can learn from Mayor Ackerman, which is why we’re so pleased she is the 2019 Canadian Energy Person of the Year.” said Jacob Irving

The Canadian Energy Person of the Year Award was established in 2001 by the Energy Council of Canada to recognize and pay tribute to a Canadian energy leader who has made a significant impact at the national and international levels within the energy sector.

Nominations are based upon the nominee’s outstanding accomplishments in the business or public sectors and the community at large.

Since Mayor Ackerman thinks globally and acts locally, with Fort St. John City Council, she successfully aligned the City’s Strategic Plan with UN Global Sustainable Development Goals.

Mayor Ackerman has received one of only two Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Platinum and Certified Passive House designations in Canada for Fort St. John’s demonstration house.

The City of Fort St. John, was presented Clean Energy B.C.’s Community of the Year Award and installed an in-line turbine on the City’s gravity-fed effluent outfall line generating 780 MWh of energy each year, under Mayor Ackerman’s leadership.

Mayor Ackerman is also a contributing member of the Sustainable and Inclusive Communities in Latin America (CISAL) initiative, working with resource-based communities in Colombia and Peru to build capacity in local government.

Awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012, Mayor Ackerman was recognized as one of the Top 35 Most Influential Women in B.C.