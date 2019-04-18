Midget Trackers host Annual Awards Night on Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers held their Annual Awards Night on Wednesday.

The Trackers were first in the Bouchier Division for the second year in a row, and third overall in the NAHL.

The Trackers also managed to set two new team records for most points in a season with 48 points and fewest goals allowed in a season.

The Trackers also managed to tie their team record for most wins within a season.

Here are the results from the night:

MVP: Connor Kindrat

Top Forwards: Devan Minard & Noah Lang

Top Scorer: Kurtis Lee

Top D Man: Connor Kindrat

Rookie of the Year: Landon Hatton

Unsung Hero: Tyler Turner

Top Defensive Forward: Nick Loewen

Most Dedicated: Duncan Ross

Most Inspirational: Cayden Frenette

Provincial MVP’s: Tyler McArthur & Logan Kimmi

Bronze medal- Tim Jardine Memorial in Delta, BC

Gold medal- IHA Mid Season Classic Calgary, Alberta

Gold medal- Midget Tier 1 BC Provincial Championships