NEBC Yukon Midget Trackers 2019 Award winners. Source Gerard Dicaire
Midget Trackers host Annual Awards Night on Wednesday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Yukon Midget Trackers held their Annual Awards Night on Wednesday.

The Trackers were first in the Bouchier Division for the second year in a row, and third overall in the NAHL.
The Trackers also managed to set two new team records for most points in a season with 48 points and fewest goals allowed in a season.

The Trackers also managed to tie their team record for most wins within a season.

Here are the results from the night:

MVP: Connor Kindrat
Top Forwards: Devan Minard & Noah Lang
Top Scorer: Kurtis Lee
Top D Man: Connor Kindrat
Rookie of the Year: Landon Hatton
Unsung Hero: Tyler Turner
Top Defensive Forward: Nick Loewen
Most Dedicated: Duncan Ross
Most Inspirational: Cayden Frenette
Provincial MVP’s: Tyler McArthur & Logan Kimmi
Bronze medal- Tim Jardine Memorial in Delta, BC
Gold medal- IHA Mid Season Classic Calgary, Alberta
Gold medal- Midget Tier 1 BC Provincial Championships
