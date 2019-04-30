3 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 30, 2019
The Alaska Highway north of Fort St. John in the winter. File photo
NewsRegional

Ministry of Transportation announces improvements to road conditions in Northeastern BC

Avatar Scott Brooks
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has announced that improvements to road conditions are coming to Northeastern B.C.

According to the Government, new maintenance contracts with stricter safety measures have been awarded for three service areas in Northern B.C., to ensure better highway conditions during winter weather.

Service Area 22, which includes the communities of Fort St. John, Fort Nelson, and Hudson’s Hope, was awarded to Interior Roads. This contract also includes the maintenance and service of Highways 97, 29, and 77.

The contract to Interior Roads takes effect as of June 1, 2019.

It was announced in January that Yellowhead Road & Bridge North Peace Ltd. had lost their contract with the Government to maintain roads and highways in the North Peace.

For more information on the Ministry’s highway maintenance contract renewal program, you can visit the Government’s website.

