13 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies. Supplied photo.
Home Opinion MLA Dan Davies - Weekly Column - Horgan fails to deliver on...
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Horgan fails to deliver on forestry

Avatar Dan Davies
Advertisement

Here in the northeast, twenty percent of local jobs are generated by the forest industry.

That may come as a surprise to some, but if you currently work in forestry in our region, you know all about the challenges facing today’s industry. Across the province, fibre costs are increasing while lumber prices continue to fall. Jobs are being lost because of a lack of supply. Wildfires and beetle epidemics are putting even more pressure on a dwindling resource.

On top of all that, government officials confirmed that planned caribou recovery efforts will directly impact the forest industry, especially in the Peace River region. This leaves many searching for answers, especially at last week’s annual convention of the B.C. Council of Forest Industries. People were hoping that the Horgan government would finally do something to help the industry.

- Advertisement -

To the disappointment of all, Horgan failed to deliver.

The premier’s only solution is to pull lumber companies together with First Nations, mayors and unions. The provincial government would then step out of the way and let the industry work things out with local stakeholders.

Exiting the field is not what I call leadership.

Instead, the Horgan government proposes to use its buying power to utilize more lumber in government-funded construction projects. A novel idea that sounds great on the surface, but in reality we are only talking about a few projects at most. This will hardly be enough to support one of the most important export industries in the province.

The fact is, the Horgan government has been losing five forestry jobs a day ever since it took office in 2017. This doesn’t include ten to fifteen indirect jobs that depend on forestry.

Quite frankly I think our province deserves better.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Dan Davieshttps://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members/41st-Parliament/Davies-Dan
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
Previous articleFight Night 23: Fight for Alaya this Friday at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre
Next articleSave-On-Foods set to open this week in Dawson Creek

RECENT STORIES

Opinion

Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Take part in caribou consultations

Dan Davies -
I highly encourage everyone interested in the provincial government’s caribou recovery program to come out for the public meeting...
Read more
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Caribou recovery agreements

Bob Zimmer -
Bob’s Weekly Report It has been just over a week since the province released the two draft caribou recovery agreements....
Read more
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – NDP’s foolish carbon tax

Dan Davies -
April 1 st is the one day a year that most people try to avoid becoming the butt of...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Canadian Press

U.S. activist investors seek regulatory order delaying TransAlta annual meeting

Canadian Press -
CALGARY, A.B. - U.S. activist investors trying to force operational and board of directors changes at TransAlta Corp. are asking regulators to call a...

Prince George RCMP search for two suspects wanted in shooting investigation

Save-On-Foods set to open this week in Dawson Creek

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Horgan fails to deliver...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.