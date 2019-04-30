-1.5 C
Peace River North MLA Dan Davies. Supplied photo.
Opinion

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – NDP discriminates against BC Care-givers

People should receive equal pay for work of equal value. It’s a fundamental principle that should be respected.

In this day and age, one might expect this would be pretty standard unless of course, you are John Horgan and the NDP. For example, if you are a non-unionized community service worker who tirelessly takes care of vulnerable people, seniors and children, you will now be receiving around $4 an hour less than your unionized counterparts. That’s because the NDP played favourites with the unionized half and gave them a 14 percent increase, leaving the non-unionized workers – approximately 17,000 of them – out in the cold.

In B.C., there is already a critical shortage of people needed to provide support to the elderly.

By paying one-half of workers significantly less for the same difficult work, John Horgan is trying to force the unionization on 120 community and social service agencies across the province. The agencies are naturally fighting back and are threatening court action against what they say is a “disheartening attempt to discredit the very services the government claims to be protecting and supporting.” In an effort to defend these workers, my fellow Opposition MLAs and I have kept up the pressure on the NDP to right this obvious injustice.

In response, Premier Horgan dismissed non-unionized agencies as those who “aligned themselves with the BC Liberals for question period fodder.” John Horgan and the NDP are essentially taking an ideological stand which they once tried before in the 1990s. They failed before and will once again face stiff opposition to their so-called “low wage redress” fund. The fact is B.C. is a province that has one of the highest and fastest growing population of seniors in the country. We need more workers and they need to be paid fairly across the board.

Equal pay for equal work. It is just that simple.

Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
Dan Davies is the MLA for Peace River North
