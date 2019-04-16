Moberly First Nation and Saulteau First Nation Chiefs speak on meeting with Premier

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – April 15th, 2019 Premier John Horgan travelled to Dawson Creek to speak with First Nations leaders then address the public regarding extending the consultation period for caribou recovery and appointing a liaison to work with communities.

In a Press Release by Chief Roland Willson of West Moberly First Nations and Chief Ken Cameron of Saulteau First Nations spoke on their talk with Premier Horgan.

The Chiefs express the Premier is committed to extending the consultation timelines on the caribou recovery partnership agreement until May 31, 2019

According to the Chiefs, Premier Horgan acknowledged that the provincial government needed to do more to address the racism and misinformation that has surfaced in recent weeks.

In the presentation made by Premier Horgan, he shares his biggest concern is that the region that has previously worked cooperatively on a whole host of issues, is coming to confrontation over the caribou question.”

“I believe everyone in the region wants to take steps to protect the caribou and everyone in the region wants to protect jobs as well,” said Horgan. “We have an obligation, nation to nation to deal with the Saulteau and the West Moberly. Their Constitutional Rights to assess Caribou have been forgone by them in the interest of preserving the stocks. The Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations working tenaciously for a long time to protect these animals and we have entered into government to government discussion with them and now entering a broader consultation with community.”

Horgan then says he regrets that they did not start the consultation earlier and he regrets that more information was not put before the public earlier.

The Premier introduced Blair Lekstrom who will then act as a liaison between the provincial and local governments. The First Nations Leaders share Lekstrom will work to dispel the myths that have been circulating in local communities.