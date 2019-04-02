Motorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon

WONOWON, B.C. – On the afternoon of March 29, Fort St. John RCMP responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Wonowon.

According to RCMP, the lone motorcycle rider, a 17-year-old man from the local area was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the collision is unknown, however, the debris field was described as spanning over 300 feet, suggesting speed and driver inexperience may have played a role.

The rider was issued tickets for no insurance and operating contrary to the driver licence class.

The RCMP would like to remind motorists to be vigilant for motorcyclists this season.

According to provincial data, motorcycles make up about 3.5 percent of insured vehicles on B.C.’s roads, yet they make up over 10 percent of total roadway fatalities. On average, 33 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year.

Motorcycle safety tips can be found on the B.C. RCMP Traffic Services’ website.