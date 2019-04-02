2.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News Motorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon
NewsRegional

Motorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

WONOWON, B.C. – On the afternoon of March 29, Fort St. John RCMP responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Wonowon.

According to RCMP, the lone motorcycle rider, a 17-year-old man from the local area was transported to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the collision is unknown, however, the debris field was described as spanning over 300 feet, suggesting speed and driver inexperience may have played a role.

- Advertisement -

The rider was issued tickets for no insurance and operating contrary to the driver licence class.

The RCMP would like to remind motorists to be vigilant for motorcyclists this season.

According to provincial data, motorcycles make up about 3.5 percent of insured vehicles on B.C.’s roads, yet they make up over 10 percent of total roadway fatalities. On average, 33 riders are killed in 2,400 crashes involving motorcycles on B.C. roads every year.

Motorcycle safety tips can be found on the B.C. RCMP Traffic Services’ website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleHuskies heading off to 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships
Next articleUCP’s Kenney promises to cut approval times in half for energy projects

RECENT STORIES

News

District of Taylor Council approves 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw

Scott Brooks -
TAYLOR, B.C. - At a recent District of Taylor Council meeting, Council approved the 2019-2023 Financial Plan Bylaw.The Bylaw,...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP issue warning after a series of overdoses

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are issuing a warning following a series of recent overdoses.According to RCMP,...
Read more
News

Fort St John man dies at bridge construction site

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A construction worker was fatally injured at a bridge construction worksite last week north...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Fort St John man dies at bridge construction site

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A construction worker was fatally injured at a bridge construction worksite last week north of Fort St. John.According to...

UCP’s Kenney promises to cut approval times in half for energy...

Motorcyclist invloved in single vehicle crash near Wonowon

Huskies heading off to 2019 Hockey Alberta Provincial Championships

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.