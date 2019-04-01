1.2 C
Opinion

MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Caribou recovery agreements

Avatar Bob Zimmer
Bob’s Weekly Report

It has been just over a week since the province released the two draft caribou recovery agreements. I hope everyone who has expressed an interest in being a part of this process has had a chance to review these agreements and will be submitting their feedback.

We have also found out more about the community meetings that will be taking place throughout the month of April. The current schedule for these meetings is:

Chetwynd

Monday, April 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Chetwynd Recreation Centre

Fort St. John

Tuesday, April 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre

Tumbler Ridge

Wednesday, April 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Trend Mountain Hotel and Conference Centre

Dawson Creek

Thursday, April 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Encana Events Centre (COOP Mercer Hall entrance)

According to the province’s website, more meetings are being scheduled in other communities. I have also heard that meetings will be taking place in Williams Lake, Prince George, Mackenzie and Quesnel the week of April 8-12. For the most up to date information on this schedule please visit: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/caribou/section11agreement/

While I do have concerns that these community meetings are just window dressing, especially since there was so little notice given for these first four meetings, it is still vital that we have a strong community showing.

I would encourage everyone who can take time out of their busy schedules to come out and voice their opinions on these draft agreements. It is important that all of our voices be a part of this process.

The House of Commons is in session this week so I will be in Ottawa and not able to be there. Please send me any feedback you have about these community meetings.

It is finally time for all of us to have our say.

