MP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – The celebration of Easter

Bob’s Weekly Report

After the long months of Winter, it is always a relief to see the first signs of Spring.

Whether it’s finally being able to go outside without having to get all bundled up, or seeing the green grass starting to emerge from under all that snow, this change of season is always welcome.

Spring is particularly significant to me because it is also the time we celebrate Easter.

It seems fitting that Easter occurs during the Spring season, since they both signify a new beginning. During the Winter, the trees, grass and flowers lay dormant, all waiting for something to happen, waiting for a change. When the Spring rains and warmer temperatures finally arrive, we see the evidence that life was always there, just below the surface.

This is also what Christians around the world celebrate at Easter. We celebrate the love that God showed by sending His Son to live with and die for us. We celebrate the sacrifice that Jesus willingly made on the cross so that we could be reunited with God the Father. And, most importantly, we celebrate His resurrection and victory over death.

I hope you will be able to take time away from your busy lives to reflect on why we celebrate Easter and to enjoy these first signs of Spring in the company of your loved ones.

“He has risen.” Matthew 28:6