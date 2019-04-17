MS Walk seeking registrants and donations for Walk on May 26

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration and fundraising for the 2019 MS Walk is open for participants to sign up and donate.

Board member of the Fort St. John MS Society Branch and event organizer, Sherri Mytopher, says she has a personal connection with MS as she was diagnosed with the disease six years ago.

“I was diagnosed now six years ago and about four years ago, I started to volunteer with the MS Society. There is no cure for it, but it’s near and dear to me, and I just want to find a cure and just help people too.”

Mytopher says the Fort St. John MS Walk started in 2017 and is now in its third year, just raising around $52,000 so far.

“The first year, we raised just around $17,000 and then the second year, we just raised just around $35,000, so we double our fundraising amount which was really great and more people came out too.”

According to Mytopher, Canada has one of the highest rates of MS in the world with 11 Canadians being diagnosed every day.

“One of the statistics is that 11 Canadians are diagnosed with MS every day, so we have one of the highest rates of MS in the world and it is women more likely to get diagnosed than men. There are over 77,000 people in Canada living with MS.”

This year’s fundraising goal for the Walk is $35,000.

Funds raised from the Walk will be used in accelerating the pace of MS breakthroughs and empower people with MS to live their lives to the fullest.

The 2019 Fort St. John MS Walk is taking place on Sunday, May 26 at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

For more information, and to register, you can visit the Fort St. John MS Walk website.