Nate Bouchard to join Canadian Cowboys for European Tour

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – 11-year-old Nate Bouchard, of Fort St. John, has been rostered to the Canadian Cowboys for the European Tour.

Bouchard, a member of the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association, will be touring Europe and represent Canada in the Czech Challenge Cup Tournament.

Bouchard will be traveling to the Czech Republic, Austria, and Italy in an all-exclusive 12 -day hockey tour from August 1 to the 13, 2019.

- Advertisement -

Bouchard’s mother, Anisa Mihailoff, says her son is dedicated to playing hockey and even has aspirations of making it one day to the NHL.

“He works out twice a day, minimum, he’s always shooting pucks, and he won’t eat junk food. He’s very dedicated, he wants to be in the NHL one day; he works very hard towards it.”

Bouchard is currently seeking sponsorship donations to help with travelling costs and to bring his grandpa who never misses a game.

In return of sponsorship donations, Bouchard will send each sponsor a signed photo of Team Canada and of himself in appreciation of the sponsorships.

If you are interested in making a donation, you can make a donation on Nate’s GoFundMe page or by contacting Anisa Mihailoff at 250-261-3219.