National Dental Hygiene week brightens smiles in the community

Avatar Tracy Teves
Michelle Worton, Owner and Operator of Blooming Smiles Dental Hygiene shared with Council on Monday positive work done in the community to celebrate the initiative. As well as requesting Council to proclaim the week as Dental Week and request for City Hall to be lit in purple.

Saturday, April 6th was the kick off of the program ‘Gift from the heart’ sponsored by the Canadian Dental Hygiene Association, Michelle and her team went to the Senior Centre offering $1400 of free dental care and assessments to the residents.

Continuing to keep the awareness up and partnering with Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures Oral kits will be presented to the children of Robert Ogilvie School.

Community members can also participate in a toothbrush exchange by bringing their old toothbrush to be recycled and given a new one in exchange.

To learn more about Colgate Bright Smiles Bright Futures; CLICK HERE 

 

