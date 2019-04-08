12 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 8, 2019
NCLGA unveils new strategic plan for 2019-2022
News

NCLGA unveils new strategic plan for 2019-2022

Avatar Scott Brooks
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The North Central Local Government Association has released a new strategic plan that will help guide the course for the next four years.

According to the NCLGA, the 2019-2022 strategic plan identifies priorities, goals and actions that will be used as a voice for northern communities.

The NCLGA is an elected body representing all local governments in north and central British Columbia.

NCLGA President, Gord Klassen, says this plan will provide a clear direction of the work that will need to be completed over the next several years.

“This new Strategic Plan is a direct result of valuable input from our members. It provides us with a clear direction for our work over the next several years. By effectively carrying out this Strategic Plan, we will deliver support and benefits to our members, and we’ll continue to be a strong advocate for the people of north central BC.”

The NCLGA has set four strategic goals:
1. To ensure advocacy by providing member input into informed decision-making
2. To communicate effectively and share important information and strategies through
various tools and resources
3. To build productive and positive relationships with members, partners, other orders
of government, the private sector and civil society
4. To maintain resiliency by operating a transparent and sustainable organization

The detailed 2019-2022 Strategic Plan can be viewed and downloaded online on the NCLGA
website.

