New Study Confirms Forest Industry’s Economic Impact

VANCOUVER, B.C. – The BC Council of Forest Industries (COFI) released a new economic study that finds the B.C. forest industry generates significant economic activity and employment in every region of the province.

British Columbians from urban and rural communities are employed with 140,000 forestry and forestry-related jobs.

PwC conducted the report and assessed the economic impact of the forest industry in seven regions of B.C. finding 20 percent of jobs in the Northeast are generated by the forest industry.

The study provides a region-by-region overview of jobs, economic activity, and forestry activities, highlighting how the jobs are distributed, and how they contribute to the health and economic prosperity of communities throughout British Columbia.

The study notes that forestry is highly interdependent across B.C. with partially processed or finished goods flowing between regions, generating economic impact across the province.

5,315 Indigenous workers are directly employed in the forest industry in B.C. found the study. Making up about 9% of the workforce, or 1 in 11 direct jobs. This level of employment is more than in any other resource sector in B.C. In addition to working directly in forestry and manufacturing jobs, Indigenous participation in the forest sector is strong in the contracting sector, including activities such as logging, construction, silviculture, firefighting and professional services.

B.C.’s forest industry is a leading supplier of high-quality, environmentally responsible forest products to countries around the world.

The PwC report also includes a series of case studies highlighting the integrated nature of the industry, sustainability, mitigating climate change, the diversity of products produced from both family-owned to global forest product companies, and more.

“B.C.’s forest industry has long been the cornerstone of the provincial economy and one of the largest employers in the province,” said Susan Yurkovich, President & CEO of the BC Council of Forest Industries. “This new study confirms that not only does the forest industry generate significant jobs and economic activity for the province overall, but these benefits can be found in every corner of the province – from Vancouver Island to the Interior, Lower Mainland to the Kootenays, and North Coast, Okanagan and Northeast regions of the province.”

“Forestry provides jobs to people all around the province and helps drive our provincial economy,” said Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development Minister Doug Donaldson. “This government is committed to working with communities and industry to support jobs in this important sector.”

“While this study demonstrates once again that the forest industry continues to be an economic engine for our province, we are also an industry that is facing significant challenges, including rising fibre costs, ongoing trade headwinds and strong global competition,” added Yurkovich. “These challenges are complex and require the collective effort of governments, industry and communities working together to ensure that we find our way past them in a way that ensures the industry can continue to support the good family-supporting jobs and economic activity across B.C.”

To view the report; CLICK HERE