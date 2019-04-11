7.6 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 11, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo by Saffron Blaze, Wikipedia Creative Commons
Home News Nine countries confirm participation in second International Grand Committee on Disinformation and...
News

Nine countries confirm participation in second International Grand Committee on Disinformation and ‘Fake news’

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local M.P. and Chair of the Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics, Bob Zimmer, has announced that at least nine countries, including Canada, will be taking part in the second gathering of the International Grand Committee.

According to Zimmer, on May 28, representatives from Argentina, France, Germany, Ireland, Latvia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine will be joining Canada to discuss how they can protect citizen rights in the age of big data.

Zimmer says having these countries on board will represent 355 million citizens, and will contribute to better protection of citizens in this digital age.

- Advertisement -

“Together we represent over 355 million citizens from around the world. As lawmakers, we are all examining ways to protect our citizens from threats to our democracies in the digital age. That is why it is important that we continue to come together as a group to share our knowledge and best practices for tackling these global issues.”

Some of the witnesses that have confirmed their participation in the International Grand Committee include former CEO/founder of Blackberry, Jim Balsillie, Privacy Commissioner of Canada, Daniel Therrien, and Chair of the United States Federal Election Commission, Ellen Weintraub.

Invitations were also sent out to Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, and Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey.

Zimmer says he finds it quite encouraging to see that Zuckerberg and Dorsey have been talking about improving the safety of social media platforms.

“It has been encouraging to see Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey publicly acknowledging that more needs to be done to stop the spread of harmful content on their platforms, as well as to protect their users’ privacy and data.”

Zimmer hopes that Zuckerberg and Dorsey, along with other platform executives, take advantage of this important conversation.

“I hope that they, and other platform executives, will take advantage of this unique opportunity and come to Ottawa to be a part of this important conversation.”

The International Grand Committee of Disinformation and ‘Fake News’ is co-chaired by Zimmer and Damian Collins, Chair of the UK Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleDawson Creek Pharmacist caught taking pills
Next articleRenowned Canadian pianist coming this May to Fort St John

RECENT STORIES

News

Start ’em Young to Premier this Tuesday on Wild TV

Scott Brooks -
FORT NELSON, B.C. - A locally produced TV series will be premiering this Tuesday on Wild TV.For the past...
Read more
Arts & Culture

Renowned Canadian pianist coming this May to Fort St John

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A renowned Canadian pianist will be coming to play in the Peace Region this...
Read more
News

Dawson Creek Pharmacist caught taking pills

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The College of Pharmacists of British Columbia investigated the practices of Kayle Henry Christensen and...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Dawson Creek Pharmacist caught taking pills

Tracy Teves -
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The College of Pharmacists of British Columbia investigated the practices of Kayle Henry Christensen and discovered he was taking unauthorized...

The Literacy Societies – 3rd Annual Spelling Bee

BC Government looking to make amendments to the Forest Act

Community Bridge’s ‘Daddy and Me’ program continues

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.