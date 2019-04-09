North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre holding Easter Giving Tree

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Pregnancy Care Centre is holding their Easter Giving Tree event.

The Easter Giving Tree is an opportunity for individuals, families, businesses and more to give back this Easter.

According to the Pregnancy Care Centre, all proceeds will go towards helping those facing unplanned pregnancy in the community.

Donations can be made from now until April 23, 2019 at Braun’s Flooring, located on 96 Avenue in Fort St. John.

For more information, you can call the Pregnancy Care Centre at 250-787-5584.