FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is now open for the North Peace Rod and Gun Club’s 2019 Trap League.

The Trap League season will be starting up on Monday, May 6.

You can sign up as an individual or as a team of up to five shooters.

Shooting starts on May 6 and will run every second Monday evening until September 23, 2019.

To sign up, and for more information, you can send an email to [email protected].