10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, April 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News North Peace Seniors Housing Society receives TV donation after break in
News

North Peace Seniors Housing Society receives TV donation after break in

Avatar Tracy Teves
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a break and enter March 17th to the North Peace Seniors Housing Societies (NPSHS) complex the incident left the residents of apartment one without a TV, a donation of a 50″ TV was later made to the seniors by the Laboucane family.

After images were released by the RCMP, members of the community would recognize the NPSHS and contact ‘Better at Home’ office to see if a donation of a TV could be made to the seniors.

Kim Wilson, Executive Director for the NPSHS shares each building is set with a lounge type common area with a TV to provide a source of entertainment for the seniors. Wilson said they were thrilled by the Laboucane’s donation of the TV and made sure it was chained down once received.

- Advertisement -

Wilson goes on to share all entrances/exits to the buildings have been secured and that she and the residents are grateful to the generosity of the community for looking out for their needs. This donation puts a positive light on an unfortunate incident.

To view the press release, CLICK HERE

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Tracy Teveshttps://www.energeticcity.ca
Previous articleFireSmart BC Urges Fort St. John to prepare for Wildfire season
Next articleBlizzard Bicycle Club completes Spring Stage series

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Kenney meets caucus, says election win already rippling through Alberta economy

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's incoming premier, Jason Kenney, met with his caucus Friday and told members that their United...
Read more
News

Northern Development Initiative Trust elects first female chair and all-female executive committee

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced the acclimation of three new executive members to...
Read more
News

Province to make expansions to high-speed internet for residents living in Rural B.C.

Scott Brooks -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial Government is making expansions to high-speed internet for residents living in Rural B.C. by...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on May 4, at Dr. Kearney...

B.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut...

Team Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of...

TransAlta shareholders elect slate of directors despite activist complaints

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.