North Peace Seniors Housing Society receives TV donation after break in

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a break and enter March 17th to the North Peace Seniors Housing Societies (NPSHS) complex the incident left the residents of apartment one without a TV, a donation of a 50″ TV was later made to the seniors by the Laboucane family.

After images were released by the RCMP, members of the community would recognize the NPSHS and contact ‘Better at Home’ office to see if a donation of a TV could be made to the seniors.

Kim Wilson, Executive Director for the NPSHS shares each building is set with a lounge type common area with a TV to provide a source of entertainment for the seniors. Wilson said they were thrilled by the Laboucane’s donation of the TV and made sure it was chained down once received.

- Advertisement -

Wilson goes on to share all entrances/exits to the buildings have been secured and that she and the residents are grateful to the generosity of the community for looking out for their needs. This donation puts a positive light on an unfortunate incident.

To view the press release, CLICK HERE