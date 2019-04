FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast B.C. Bantam Zone Trackers will be holding a Spring Camp this April for the 2019-2020 season.

The Camp will include fitness testing, on ice checking and skills, and a mini-game series.

The Northeast B.C. Bantam Zone Trackers Spring Camp will be taking place on April 13 and the 14 at the North Peace Arena.

If you are interested in participating in the Spring Camp, you can register here.