Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Gala this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Gala is this Saturday, April 13, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

According to Northern B.C. High School Rodeo, this Gala is their most important fundraiser of the season and helps support the rodeos, Year-End Awards, and Scholarships for graduating members.

The evening will include dinner, live and silent auctions followed by a dance featuring The SweetWater Band.

- Advertisement -

Tickets are $60.00 per person.

To purchase tickets, you can go to energetictickets.ca or at Systems Sound Source, located in Fort St. John at 10421 100 street.

The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Gala will be taking place Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

The first rodeo event for of the spring season for the North Region is scheduled this Saturday, April 13, in Prince George for the Small Bore Shoot.

Another event will be taking place on April 20 and 21 in Chetwynd.