Northern Development Initiative Trust elects first female chair and all-female executive committee

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – The Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced the acclimation of three new executive members to its board of directors.

According to the Trust, for the first time since its inception, the board has a female chair and an all-female executive committee.

These new executive members were elected at the Trust’s Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2019.

New members to the Board include Lori Ackerman, Margo Wagner, and Carol Leclerc.

Ackerman will be serving as Vice-Chair, Wagner as Board Chair, and Leclerc as Director at Large.

Wendy Benyk is serving as finance committee chair for a second term.

CEO of Northern Development Initiative Trust, Joel McKay, says he would like to congratulate Wagner on becoming the Board’s first female chair.

“I want to congratulate Chair Wagner on her election as Chair of the Trust’s Board of Directors and as the first female to sit at the head of the director’s table. I admire Chair Wagner’s commitment to the people and causes that impact the north and look forward to working together with her and the rest of our executive team.”

Northern Development is an independent regional economic development corporation focused on stimulating economic growth and job creation in Central and Northern British Columbia.