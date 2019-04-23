6.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
High School Rodeo competition in Chetwynd. File Photo
Sports

Northern High School Rodeo has good start to Spring season

Avatar Scott Brooks
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo held their Annual Gala on April 13 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

According to Angela Kosick, it was a great event as they were able to raise $29,000.

“It went really well, we had lots of great donations. We had raised $29,000. We had a lot of great sponsors and donations from people, so it was good.”

The amount raised is up $4,000 more from last year’s amount of $25,000.

This Gala is their most important fundraiser of the season and helps support the rodeos, Year-End Awards, and Scholarships for graduating members.

The first Rodeo of the Spring season took place in Chetwynd on April 20.

Kosick says the weather was good and all participants in the rodeo did well.

“It was really good. The weather held up, it was a little chilly, but it was good as everyone did really well.”

Up next is an Indoor Rodeo in Chetwynd on April 27, followed by a Rodeo in Williams Lake on May 4.

