Northern Rockies Regional Municipality finalizes 2019 Budget

FORT NELSON, B.C. – On March 30, the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality met for the final deliberations of the 2019 Budget.

According to the Regional Municipality, the budget was subject to a significant evaluation period where Council had over a month to review the Preliminary Budget that was presented to the public at an Open House on February 13.

The Municipality says the budget was formulated to meet several council objectives:

Support existing levels of services

Reduce the tax levy

Maintain full provincial Infrastructure Development Contribution Agreement (IDCA) funding

Continue to focus on efficiencies

- Advertisement -

The annual property tax levy has been reduced from $24.4 million to $20.2 million since 2015. This reduction equates to a total decrease of 17 percent or three percent per year.

Mayor Gary Foster says he is very supportive of this year’s budget process.

“Council approved a budget that is the end result of many small economies. It may not be possible to continue to reduce the tax levy each year while maintaining service at existing levels, but I believe this budget illustrates that we are very aware of the need to achieve the best value-for-money in every single municipal function we undertake.”

The 2019 Budget can be read on the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s website.