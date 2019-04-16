Northern Strikers U 18 & U 13 boys golden in Quesnel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Strikers boys soccer teams, U 18 & U 13, travelled to Quesnel for Tournaments.

The U 18 Boys were competing in the 2019 Gold Pan Tournament.

The boys took part in four scheduled games, plus the final game.

The first game of the Tournament was against Williams Lake, where the Strikers managed to win the game 2-1.

In game two, they managed to beat Quesnel with a score of 5-1.

Then in game three, the Strikers once again faced Quesnel, this time beating them 6-1.

The Strikers took on Williams Lake once again and managed to beat them in a close game of 2-1.

In the finals, the Strikers played against Quesnel and managed to claim gold with a score of 8-1.

The U 13 boys were also successful in their Tournament, managing to win gold over 100 Mile House.