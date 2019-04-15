NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Soccer team takes part in Nike Spring Classic; Track team competes in first meet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Senior Girls soccer team finished the second leg of their trip to the Lower Mainland with the Nike Spring Classic, hosted by the University of Victoria Vikes.

The Grizzlies played St. Andrews (4-0 W), Oak Bay (L), Shawnigan Lake (Shootout W) and Windsor Secondary (3-0 W) to finish as Tier 1 “B” Champions with a record of 3-1.

The girls are back to school this week after almost two weeks of tournaments (UBC and UVIC) and training with different coaches. From Grade 12 Kenzie Chilcott (UNBC commit) “overall both showcases were a success. We were not only able to see what our competition will be like for provincials, but we showed the province who we are, and that we don’t back down. As a team, it was a great opportunity to figure out each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we will use the next six weeks (before provincials) to build from where we are now”.

- Advertisement -

The girls look forward to getting back into training and prepping for Provincials at the end of May!