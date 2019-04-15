NPSS Grizzlies Senior Girls Soccer team takes part in Nike Spring Classic; Track team competes in first meet

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Senior Girls soccer team finished the second leg of their trip to the Lower Mainland with the Nike Spring Classic, hosted by the University of Victoria Vikes.
The Grizzlies played St. Andrews (4-0 W), Oak Bay (L), Shawnigan Lake (Shootout W) and Windsor Secondary (3-0 W) to finish as Tier 1 “B” Champions with a record of 3-1.
The girls are back to school this week after almost two weeks of tournaments (UBC and UVIC) and training with different coaches. From Grade 12 Kenzie Chilcott (UNBC commit) “overall both showcases were a success. We were not only able to see what our competition will be like for provincials, but we showed the province who we are, and that we don’t back down. As a team, it was a great opportunity to figure out each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and we will use the next six weeks (before provincials) to build from where we are now”.
The girls look forward to getting back into training and prepping for Provincials at the end of May!
Claire Turner (Gr. 12, UNBC commit) “It was a trip I will always remember. I had the opportunity to learn from different coaches and grow as a player and person. I made great memories with old and new friends. As a senior player, I was grateful for every moment and game”
Leigh Hedges (Gr. 12) “The trip our soccer team took to UBC and UVIC for their tournaments was very eye-opening. For most of us, including myself, I had never been to those campuses so it opened new doors of interests for those universities. It was also good to see the competition in Victoria and Vancouver and how we matched up pretty well to most of them. I think that it encouraged the younger girls to start looking into playing soccer in university and improving their grades to go to those schools”
Jordynn McPherson (Gr. 11) “I thought the trip to Vancouver was a great way to jumpstart our soccer season. It helped our team build up trust and work on teamwork. Having this chance to be in so many game situations before provincials will hopefully benefit us because we will be way better practiced. It also gave us a chance to work on being more responsible when it comes to schoolwork and to know what and when we need to get things done”
The Grizzlies Track and Field team competed in their first meet of the season over the weekend:
Jacob Haluszka: 3000m 2nd place (11:42), 800m 2nd place (2:31), 1500m 3rd place (5:20)
Tyneesha Fehr: 800m 5th place (3:07), 1500m 6th place (6:58)
Up Next: Sr Boys and Girls Rugby have their first league games of the season next Wednesday, April 24th in Grande Prairie.
Male Athlete of the Week: Jacob Haluszka (Gr. 10, Track and Field)
Female of the Week: Kenzie Chilcott (Gr. 12, Sr Girls Soccer)
