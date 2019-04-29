4.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
NPSS Grizzlies Rugby Teams. Source NPSS Athletics
Home Sports NPSS Grizzlies Senior Rugby starts for the season
Sports

NPSS Grizzlies Senior Rugby starts for the season

Avatar Samantha Stackhouse
Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Our Senior Rugby teams had their season openers on Wednesday against St. Joe’s. The Girls were up first. Not only was this their first game of the season, but for many of the girls, it was their first ever game of rugby.

The Grizzlies were a bit shaky off the whistle but got more comfortable as the game progressed. The game ended with a final score of 36-15. It was an all-around excellent effort from all of the girls, with standout performances from Maddison Holloway, Emily Mavin and Taylor Forester. Tries were scored by Emily Mavin, Taylor Forester, Maddison Holloway, Hailey Gillard, Makena Sowers and Michelle Kalkman.

The Grizzlies play at home at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday this week against Sexsmith.

The boys started strong against Grande Prairie rivals St Joe’s. By the half, the score was tied at 12. The Grizzlies took the lead after the half, but couldn’t hold it. Running out of gas, the final score was 34-17 in favour of St. Joe’s. Rookie Caleb Mohninger had a standout performance with excellent runs, solid tackles and an all-around great effort.
The Grizzlies are looking forward to building on their performance this week as they take on Dawson Creek in exhibition play at home, Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Good luck Grizzlies!

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Samantha Stackhouse
Previous articleStructure fire at Autographics Fabrication shop
Next articleUp coming workshops on dementia in Fort St. John help seniors and their caregivers

RECENT STORIES

Sports

North Peace Rod and Gun Club has registration open for 2019 Trap League

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration is now open for the North Peace Rod and Gun Club's 2019 Trap...
Read more
Sports

High School Rodeo Association holds second weekend rodeo in Chetwynd

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held their second rodeo of the Spring...
Read more
Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase on May 4

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

High School Rodeo Association holds second weekend rodeo in Chetwynd

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held their second rodeo of the Spring Season over the weekend for...

City of Fort St john holds grand opening for new play...

Five-year-old Fort St. John child requires upgraded medical devices

Up coming workshops on dementia in Fort St. John help seniors...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.