NPSS Grizzlies Senior Rugby starts for the season

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Our Senior Rugby teams had their season openers on Wednesday against St. Joe’s. The Girls were up first. Not only was this their first game of the season, but for many of the girls, it was their first ever game of rugby.

The Grizzlies were a bit shaky off the whistle but got more comfortable as the game progressed. The game ended with a final score of 36-15. It was an all-around excellent effort from all of the girls, with standout performances from Maddison Holloway, Emily Mavin and Taylor Forester. Tries were scored by Emily Mavin, Taylor Forester, Maddison Holloway, Hailey Gillard, Makena Sowers and Michelle Kalkman.

The Grizzlies play at home at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday this week against Sexsmith.

The boys started strong against Grande Prairie rivals St Joe’s. By the half, the score was tied at 12. The Grizzlies took the lead after the half, but couldn’t hold it. Running out of gas, the final score was 34-17 in favour of St. Joe’s. Rookie Caleb Mohninger had a standout performance with excellent runs, solid tackles and an all-around great effort.

The Grizzlies are looking forward to building on their performance this week as they take on Dawson Creek in exhibition play at home, Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. Good luck Grizzlies!