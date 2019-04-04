-6.7 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 4, 2019
Humboldt Broncos Logo
NPSS remembers the Humboldt Broncos with Jersey Friday

Tracy Teves
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Secondary School is showing their support for the family and friends of those that lost their lives in the fatal Humboldt Bronco bus crash which happened April, 6th, 2018.

Jersey Friday is an opportunity for teachers and the student body to wear a Jersey to show support.

Emma Lavigne, NPSS Student Body Council Member said ” As a school, we have so much influence within our community and a chance to make an impact. On the anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos crash, we wanted to do something that showed our continued support for the survivors, families and those that sadly did not make it out.”

Lavigne goes on to share that last year the school hosted a Green Shirt day to go along with the Bronco’s team colour yet this year they opened the day to a Jersey day to be inclusive of all sports.

“Community spirit is a powerful thing, with days like these we foster involvement, support and love. Not only in our school but in our youth; our future,” said Lavigne

The crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus occurred on Highway 35 near Gronlid, more than two hundred kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

The bus was T-boned by a transport truck, according to the president of the Nipawin Hawks, which was scheduled to play the Broncos in Game 5 of a semi-final game. There were 28 people, including the driver, on board the bus at the time of the collision, RCMP said in a release.

