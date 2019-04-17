7.2 C
Fort St. John
Wednesday, April 17, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
United Conservative Party supporters celebrate in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Party Leader Jason Kenney has retained his seat of Calgary-Lougheed in the Alberta election. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Home Canadian Press Oil and gas sector applauds new Alberta premier's many pro business pledges
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Oil and gas sector applauds new Alberta premier’s many pro business pledges

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY _ The Alberta oilpatch is applauding the provincial election win by Jason Kenney and his United Conservatives.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers offered congratulations and welcomed the UCP’s commitment to making regulatory, economic and fiscal policy reforms.

It says it endorsed UCP election promises to cut the corporate tax rate to eight per cent from 12 per cent, develop a natural gas strategy, reduce red tape and complete a review of the Alberta Energy Regulator within the first 180 days.

- Advertisement -

In a morning report, analysts at Desjardins Energy Research agreed the election results were a “positive development” for the oil and gas sector.

They add, however, that the province’s difficulty in moving oil to market due to a lack of pipeline capacity, blamed for steep discounts in western Canadian crude prices last fall, will remain a major thorn in the side of the new government.

The TSX capped energy index, which tracks oil and gas company stock prices, was up almost one per cent in early trading Wednesday morning, led by gains by many Canadian oil and gas producers including Suncor Energy Inc. and Imperial Oil Ltd. and a strengthening U.S. benchmark oil price.

CAPP points out that the UCP has also pledged to spend up to $30 million to combat misleading news reports about the industry, and to create a “war room” to examine foreign-funded anti-oil campaigns.

“CAPP is encouraged by premier-elect Jason Kenney’s commitment to the oil and natural gas industry and looks forward to working constructively with the UCP to ensure the province meets its energy goals,” it said.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleTaylor council looking at changes to allow breweries and cannabis retail
Next articleHudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for April

RECENT STORIES

News

Grande Prairie RCMP seek assistance in locating missing person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating 38-year-old Betsy Peecheemow.According to...
Read more
News

FSJ RCMP is looking for assistance to locate a stolen Range Rover

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST JOHN, B.C. - RCMP received a report of a stolen blue 2006 Range Rover.The vehicle was taken...
Read more
News

FSJ RCMP request public’s assistance in identifying suspects

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The RCMP received a report of a stolen blue 2017 Ford F350 on March...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

Hudson’s Hope RCMP publishes policing report for April

Tracy Teves -
HUDSON'S HOPE, B.C. - Cst. William McKenna with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP has published a policing report which says that police responded to approximately...

Oil and gas sector applauds new Alberta premier’s many pro business...

Taylor council looking at changes to allow breweries and cannabis retail

‘Open for business:’ Jason Kenney’s UCP wins majority in Alberta election

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.