0.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home Canadian Press Oil storage firm Gibson Energy sells trucking assets to grow terminal core
Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Oil storage firm Gibson Energy sells trucking assets to grow terminal core

Canadian Press Canadian Press
Advertisement

CALGARY, A.B. – Gibson Energy Inc. says the sale of its trucking arm means it has completed all of the non-core asset sales it targeted a year ago as part of a strategy to focus on its Alberta oil storage and handling assets.

The Calgary-based company, which helps send one in four barrels of crude exported from Western Canada through its Hardisty terminal in central Alberta, says it will pocket about $100 million from the sale, bringing its divestiture proceeds to about $325 million since early 2018.

It says Trimac Transportation has agreed to pay about $70 million for the trucking assets and a Trimac affiliate is to pay $30 million for property in Edmonton containing a field office and shop, with the deals expected to close later this year.

- Advertisement -

Gibson previously announced the sales of its environmental services and wholesale propane businesses for about $225 million.

The company reported 2018 net income of $151 million on revenue of $6.8 billion, up from $44 million on $5.7 billion in 2017, as it invested $302 million to build new storage tanks in Edmonton and Hardisty and a pipeline in the U.S.

It plans to spend $200 million to $250 million on capital projects this year.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Canadian Press
Canadian Press
Previous articleReady, Set, BOUNCE! Mega Bounce Run stops in Fort St. John June 2019
Next articleDan Davies – Weekly Column – Take part in caribou consultations

RECENT STORIES

News

Hidden ownership ending with new legislation in B.C.

Tracy Teves -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Provincial government will help bring an end to shell companies and other legal entities to...
Read more
News

Fort St John experienced very little precipitation in March

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Throughout the month of March, Fort St. John and surrounding area experienced little to...
Read more
News

Richie Bros. says Spring Auction in Grande Prairie will be the largest to date

Tracy Teves -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - Ritchie Bros. will host its first auction of the year and it's said to be...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

News

ThriveNorth growing local aspiring businesses

Tracy Teves -
TERRACE, B.C. - The ThriveNorth Business Challenge is an open competition for the Northern region of B.C. where young people aged 18-39 can showcase...

Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Take part in caribou consultations

Oil storage firm Gibson Energy sells trucking assets to grow terminal...

Ready, Set, BOUNCE! Mega Bounce Run stops in Fort St. John...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.