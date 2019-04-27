One person dead after motorhome fire early Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – One person is dead after a fire in a motorhome early Saturday morning.

The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a fire in a motorhome in the 8400 block of the Alaska Road North.

- Advertisement -

The fire spread to a neighbouring 5th wheel. The Fire Department responded with 17 staff and three fire fighting apparatus. Both fires were quickly extinguished, but one person was found inside the motorhome deceased.

The investigation into the fire is ongoing and will continue with the RCMP.