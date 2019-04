FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Outlaws Aboriginal Youth Midget Hockey team took home Bronze in Prince George at the Aboriginal Youth Hockey Tournament on the last weekend in March.

The Outlaws fought hard with two big wins, one loss and a tie and loss in a shootout.

Those on the team representing Fort St. John include Matt Sebastian, Kurtis Lee, Brandon Modde, Owen Floriant, Storm Noskeye, Crysten Rogers, Payton Rogers, Burke Mcadie, O’Shea Mcadie, Kyler Davis, and Rhylin Soychuck.