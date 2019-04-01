Peace River Region Caribou Engagement sessions start today

CHETWYND, B.C. – Tonight is the first of four meetings, set for public engagement on Caribou Recovery in the Peace River Region.

The Engagement Sessions are hosted by the B.C. Government as a way to consult with the public to review the two draft Caribou Recovery Agreements. These sessions are an opportunity to ask questions and receive feedback on the draft Section 11 Agreement and the draft Partnership Agreement. The two draft agreements have been developed under section 11 of the federal Species at Risk Act.

According to the Government, the draft Partnership Agreement between B.C., Canada, West Moberly and Saulteau First Nations addresses specific habitat protection and restoration measures to recover the central group herds of southern mountain caribou.

The following are the times and locations for the Engagement Sessions;

Chetwynd

Monday, April 1

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Chetwynd Recreation Centre

4552 North Access Rd.

Fort St. John

Tuesday, April 2

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre

11308 Alaska Rd.

Tumbler Ridge

Wednesday, April 3

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Trend Mountain Hotel and Conference Centre

375 Southgate St.

Dawson Creek

Thursday, April 4

5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Encana Events Centre

#1 300 Hwy. 2