FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City staff are inviting you to show your civic pride and participate in Pitch-in Community Clean Up Week.

Community registration forms will be available on May 1st, gearing up for Pitch-In Week which starts May 25th and runs till May 27th.

Honorariums will be awarded on a first come first serve basis shares the City and the deadline to register is May 13, 4:30 pm.

You can pick up a registration form in person at the Visitor Centre, City Hall or CLICK HERE.

Completed forms can be returned back to the Visitor Centre, City Hall or emailed to the Community Development Coordinator at [email protected]

