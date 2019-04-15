5 C
Premier John Horgan and the Minister of Forests, Doug Donaldson, was in Dawson Creek on Monday to meet with the Peace River Regional District to address the concerns surrounding the Caribou Recovery Draft Agreements. Photo by Tracy Teves
NewsRegional

Premier Horgan meets with PRRD to discuss Caribou Recovery

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Premier John Horgan and the Minister of Forests, Doug Donaldson, was in Dawson Creek on Monday to meet with the Peace River Regional District to address the concerns surrounding the Caribou Recovery Draft Agreements.

This meeting comes after a week of Town Hall meetings and was the first time for Premier Horgan to visit the Northeast since being elected in 2017.

Former MLA and current Dawson Creek Councillor, Blair Lekstrom, will be assisting the Government as community liaison tasked with engaging residents of the Peace Region on draft partnership agreements on caribou recovery.

Horgan announced that the deadline for consultation has been extended until May 31, 2019 in order to give Lekstrom time to work with local leaders.

“People want to see the continued strength of our resource communities. As we meet a federal obligation to recover caribou, our government has been working to support workers and industry. Today’s announcements are part of that work. Blair Lekstrom has earned the trust and respect of residents in the Northeast. I can think of no one better to consult directly with, and fairly represent, the interests of people here.”

Lekstrom’s role will be to consult with community leaders and local stakeholders on the draft agreements, provide input into the economic impact analysis and advise how the Province can meet its obligation to protect southern mountain caribou, while also protecting local jobs and communities.

Regional Chair, Brad Sperling, says he is happy that the Government is extending the deadline for public engagement, and that they have appointed Lekstrom to conduct further engagements.

“I’m pleased that the Province is taking the time to ensure that local voices are heard. Blair knows the people and the issues in the Peace well, and I’m sure he’ll be able to help find a path forward.”

Also while in the area, the Premier had meetings with Chief Roland Willson from the West Moberly First Nations and Chief Ken Cameron from the Saulteau First Nations.

The press conference can be watched here:

Premier Horgan in Dawson Creek

Premier Horgan is in Dawson Creek after meeting with the PRRD about the Caribou Recovery Program

Posted by Energeticcity.ca on Monday, April 15, 2019

