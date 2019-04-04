-4.4 C
Fort St. John
Thursday, April 4, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Premier John Horgan. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr
Home Energy News Premier Horgan releases statement after legislative assembly passes Income Tax Amendment Act
Energy NewsNews

Premier Horgan releases statement after legislative assembly passes Income Tax Amendment Act

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan has released a statement after the legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act.

The Income Tax Amendment Act sets out the final pieces of the Province’s fiscal framework for liquefied natural gas projects in B.C.

According to Horgan, the Act will secure the largest private-sector investment in Canadian history.

- Advertisement -

Horgan says his government has set four stringent conditions for LNG in B.C. that will fit under the CleanBC plan.

“Our government set four stringent conditions for LNG in B.C.: a fair return for our natural resources, jobs and training opportunities for British Columbians, partnerships with First Nations, and the project must fit within our CleanBC plan.”

According to the Government, the LNG Canada project will create jobs and opportunity for Kitimat, the Haisla Nation and people in the North, and is expected to generate $23 billion in government revenues to support public services for all British Columbians.

Horgan also says reconciliation with First Nations is vital to the project’s success.

“The benefits of LNG Canada’s investment will require government’s full commitment for many years. A continued focus on reconciliation with First Nations, particularly those on whose territory the project will be built, is vital to success.”

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person
Next articleFields have good soil moisture despite lack of precipitation in March

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

Canadian Press -
VICTORIA, B.C. - The British Columbia government has secured the last steps of the fiscal framework for liquefied natural...
Read more
News

Fields have good soil moisture despite lack of precipitation in March

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - During the month of March, Fort St. John and area received a very low...
Read more
News

Grande Prairie RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

Scott Brooks -
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 25-year-old Harmony Hoy.According to RCMP,...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Energy News

Canadian Resource Coalition to hold Rally 4 the North on April...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Canadian Resource Coalition will be holding a rally on April 13 in Valleyview, Alberta.According to event organizer, Mike...

B.C. government to consider ‘relief’ for record gas prices: Horgan

Farmers concerned over China’s recent halt of Canadian canola imports

New Study Confirms Forest Industry’s Economic Impact

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.