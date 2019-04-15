7 C
Premier John Horgan. Photo by Government of B.C./Flickr
NewsRegional

Premier Horgan to visit Dawson Creek and meet with PRRD over Caribou Recover Program

Avatar Adam Reaburn
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Premier John Horgan will be in Dawson Creek Monday to meet with the Peace River Regional District about the Caribou Recovery Program.

The Premier’s office confirmed Sunday the Premier will meet with the board during a closed meeting at 11:30 a.m.

Following the meeting, the Premier will hold a media availability at 1 p.m.

The Regional District, local municipalities and residents of Northeast B.C. have expressed their frustration with the lack of local consultation with the Caribou Recovery Program.

Closures proposed in the draft agreement with local First Nations, the Province and Federal Government could have significant economic effects on the B.C. Peace.

