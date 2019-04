VICTORIA, B.C. – Premier John Horgan issued a statement on the results of Alberta’s general election on April 16, 2019.

“This morning, I called Jason Kenney to congratulate him following his election win.

“Our brief conversation was constructive and focused on issues that matter to both Alberta and British Columbia. We agreed to talk about challenges in the days ahead.

- Advertisement -

“I look forward to further conversations and working together in the interests of both of our provinces.”