Prince George RCMP search for two suspects wanted in shooting investigation

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – On the afternoon of April 5, at approximately 4:15 p.m., Prince George RCMP responded to multiple reports of gunshots on the 2200 block of Quince Street.

According to RCMP, the investigation led officers to believe that an altercation between two groups of persons known to each other occurred in the alley to the west of Quince Street.

Frontline officers attended the area immediately.

During the altercation, Police say bear spray was deployed, followed by what they now believe to be a single gunshot.

Upon Police arrival, all persons fled the scene.

One of the four suspects, 31-year-old Kyle Devro Teegee, was arrested nearby and the lone victim was located in a dark coloured SUV a short time later.

According to RCMP, the adult male victim was suffering from a single, non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Then on April 7, Officers located and arrested a second suspect, 26-year-old Anthony Joseph Karl Larsen, at a residence on the 2100 block of Tamarack Street.

On April 8, the B.C. Prosecution Service laid charges against Kyle Devro Teegee, Anthony Joseph Karl Larsen, Kenneth Ricardo Munroe, and Eric Vern West for the following:

Extortion with a firearm

Attempted kidnapping

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

RCMP say West has been charged with possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace. Teegee has also been charged with obstructing a peace officer.

Teegee will appear in Provincial Court on April 10, and Larsen will appear in Provincial Court on April 17.

RCMP have issued arrest warrants for Munroe and West.

Munroe is described as:

First Nations male

33 year old

178 cm (5’10”)

73 kg (161 lbs)

Black hair

Brown eyes

Tattoo of “KRM” on his neck

According to RCMP, Munroe previously resided in Fort St. John and Red Deer, Alberta.

West is described as:

First Nations male

38 years old

5’11”

180 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Police say this incident was a targeted attack between persons known to each other and was associated with the drug trade.

All four of the accused currently reside in Prince George and are known to police.

If you have any information about this violent criminal offence or the persons involved, you are asked to contact the Prince George RCMP at 250-561-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.