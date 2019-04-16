Province announces new agreement with doctors supports team-based care

VICTORIA, B.C. – A new three-year agreement between the government and Physicians in B.C. will shift to team-based care and better access to health care for people.

Meeting the government’s Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate for bargaining, this shift will reflect the desires and commitment of all the parties to work within that mandate shared the government.

“New physicians have told us they want their focus to be on patients, while many retiring family doctors are unable to find new physicians to take over their practice and the administrative burden that comes with it,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Through the Sustainable Services Negotiating Mandate and the give and take at the bargaining table, this agreement charts a new way forward by supporting doctors to work in partnership with other health professionals and gives patients the team-based care they need.”

The Physician Master Agreement supports team-based care through primary-care networks and a transition from fee-for-service compensation to new and other existing compensation models.

This includes a 90-day consultation process for new non-fee-for-service physician compensation models, improvements made to existing alternative physician compensation contracts and salary increases to address work completed after regular operating hours.

It also covers enhanced rural primary-care programs and addresses the increasing costs physicians face in operating practices.

The Ministry of Health, health authorities, Doctors of BC and physicians have been actively engaged in developing and implementing a range of programs and initiatives through a number of joint Ministry of Health and Doctors of BC collaborative committees established under the previous agreement. This agreement continues and builds upon this work.

“We are pleased members have approved this agreement that provides a framework for physicians to continue working with government and health authorities to create a sustainable health-care system that best serves our patients and communities,” said Dr. Eric Cadesky, president, Doctors of BC.