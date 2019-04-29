Province introduces legislation to make changes to employment standards

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is introducing new legislation to bolster British Columbia’s employment standards.

According to the Government, the changes will better protect children and youth from dangerous work and deliver improved support for workers whose rights have been violated.

Minister of Labour, Harry Bains, says the changes are bringing back basic rights and protection for employees in the workplace.

“When British Columbians head out to their workplace, they need to know their safety and rights are being protected in law. We are making improvements that are long overdue – bringing back basic rights and protections that were gutted by the old government.”

The Government says these improvements directly address the priority problems identified from changes made in 2003 when protections for workers with legitimate complaints were weakened and children as young as 12 were put at risk of serious workplace injuries.

The amendments will build on updates to the Employment Standards Act from last spring.

The amendments incorporate recommendations from the B.C. Law Institute, as well as from the B.C. Employment Standards Coalition, the B.C. Federation of Labour, and feedback from workers, employers and the public.

For more information on the changes to employment standards, you can visit the B.C. Law Institute’s website.