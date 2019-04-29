4.5 C
Fort St. John
Monday, April 29, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
B.C. Minister of Labour, Harry Bains.
Home News Province introduces legislation to make changes to employment standards
NewsRegional

Province introduces legislation to make changes to employment standards

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is introducing new legislation to bolster British Columbia’s employment standards.

According to the Government, the changes will better protect children and youth from dangerous work and deliver improved support for workers whose rights have been violated.

Minister of Labour, Harry Bains, says the changes are bringing back basic rights and protection for employees in the workplace.

“When British Columbians head out to their workplace, they need to know their safety and rights are being protected in law. We are making improvements that are long overdue – bringing back basic rights and protections that were gutted by the old government.”

The Government says these improvements directly address the priority problems identified from changes made in 2003 when protections for workers with legitimate complaints were weakened and children as young as 12 were put at risk of serious workplace injuries.

The amendments will build on updates to the Employment Standards Act from last spring.

The amendments incorporate recommendations from the B.C. Law Institute, as well as from the B.C. Employment Standards Coalition, the B.C. Federation of Labour, and feedback from workers, employers and the public.

For more information on the changes to employment standards, you can visit the B.C. Law Institute’s website.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAlberta Energy Regulator official quits ahead of being fired by incoming premier
Next articleMP Bob Zimmer – Weekly Report – Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics

RECENT STORIES

News

City of Fort St john holds grand opening for new play structure

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The City of Fort St. John held a grand opening on Monday for the...
Read more
News

Five-year-old Fort St. John child requires upgraded medical devices

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Emerson Smith is emersed in a family of love and adventure and requires upgrading...
Read more
News

Up coming workshops on dementia in Fort St. John help seniors and their caregivers

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two upcoming free workshops being provided by the non-profit organization, the Alzheimer Society of...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

High School Rodeo Association holds second weekend rodeo in Chetwynd

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo Association held their second rodeo of the Spring Season over the weekend for...

City of Fort St john holds grand opening for new play...

Five-year-old Fort St. John child requires upgraded medical devices

Up coming workshops on dementia in Fort St. John help seniors...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.