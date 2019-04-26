Province to make expansions to high-speed internet for residents living in Rural B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is making expansions to high-speed internet for residents living in Rural B.C. by investing $50 million.

According to the Government, improved connectivity due to updates to the Local Government Act will provide more options for people living in rural and remote areas to connect online.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, says these changes will give Regional Districts an additional tool to help expand high-speed internet to under-served areas.

“Regional Districts have been asking for this. It’s one more way we are delivering results that empower communities, bringing more people online to be involved in, and benefit from, today’s digital economy. The changes build on the significant investments our Government has already made to connect people and communities by increasing their access to high-speed internet service.”

Updates to the Local Government Act respond to needs identified by local governments through resolutions endorsed by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

For more information, you can visit Northerndevelopment.bc.ca.