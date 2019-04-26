10 C
Fort St. John
Friday, April 26, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Photo by Scott Eells/Bloomberg
Home News Province to make expansions to high-speed internet for residents living in Rural...
NewsRegional

Province to make expansions to high-speed internet for residents living in Rural B.C.

Avatar Scott Brooks
Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Provincial Government is making expansions to high-speed internet for residents living in Rural B.C. by investing $50 million.

According to the Government, improved connectivity due to updates to the Local Government Act will provide more options for people living in rural and remote areas to connect online.

Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, Selina Robinson, says these changes will give Regional Districts an additional tool to help expand high-speed internet to under-served areas.

- Advertisement -

“Regional Districts have been asking for this. It’s one more way we are delivering results that empower communities, bringing more people online to be involved in, and benefit from, today’s digital economy. The changes build on the significant investments our Government has already made to connect people and communities by increasing their access to high-speed internet service.”

Updates to the Local Government Act respond to needs identified by local governments through resolutions endorsed by the Union of B.C. Municipalities.

For more information, you can visit Northerndevelopment.bc.ca.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Scott Brooks
Previous articleAn Alberta refinery could help with squeezed gas supply in B.C.: Premier Horgan
Next articleNorthern Development Initiative Trust elects first female chair and all-female executive committee

RECENT STORIES

Canadian Press

Kenney meets caucus, says election win already rippling through Alberta economy

Canadian Press -
EDMONTON, A.B. - Alberta's incoming premier, Jason Kenney, met with his caucus Friday and told members that their United...
Read more
News

Northern Development Initiative Trust elects first female chair and all-female executive committee

Scott Brooks -
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - The Northern Development Initiative Trust has announced the acclimation of three new executive members to...
Read more
Canadian Press

An Alberta refinery could help with squeezed gas supply in B.C.: Premier Horgan

Canadian Press -
LANGFORD, B.C. - British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Alberta may be the best place to boost refining capacity...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association to hold 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase...

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Energetic Edge Cheer Association is holding their 4th Annual Year-end Community Showcase, on May 4, at Dr. Kearney...

B.C. offers businesses and homeowners more money to save energy, cut...

Team Tardi falls to Team Mouat in hard-fought game four of...

TransAlta shareholders elect slate of directors despite activist complaints

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.