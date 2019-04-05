Provincial initiative to catch-up measles vaccine set to begin

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A letter has been sent out to parents of school-aged children from SD-60 and Northern Health regarding the Provincial government’s initiative to catch-up all school-age children (K-12) with measles vaccines.

Starting in April, Northern Health will be distributing immunization consent packages, through schools, directly to students in kindergarten through Grade 12 who are not up to date with their vaccinations.

The School District is asking for the return of the completed package to the school within one week of receiving it.

- Advertisement -

There are no measles outbreaks within the Northern Health region yet the initiative is an opportunity for unimmunized and under-immunized children to catch-up on their measles vaccinations.

The letter shared by the School District says most people in Canada are protected against measles infection through immunizations. Two doses of either measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) or measles, mumps, rubella, and varicella vaccine (MMRV) is 99 percent effective at preventing measles.

Further booster doses are unnecessary and do not increase immunity. Children typically receive one dose of MMR at 12 months of age followed by one dose of MMRV starting at four years of age.

Students who are unimmunized or under-immunized with respect to MMR or MMRV vaccine based on public health immunization records will receive an immunization consent package.

The consent package will include a letter which provides instructions on how to complete the immunization consent form. If your child received an immunization consent package but has documented measles vaccine elsewhere, please include this information on the immunization consent form in the space provided. If your child is fully vaccinated with two doses, they will not require further booster vaccinations.

Students who are considered to be up-to-date according to Northern Health’s immunization records will receive a package containing information only.

If you do not receive a consent and/or information package for your child/children by May 2019 and believe that they are not up-to-date with their immunizations, please contact your local health unit.

Northeast Health Units;

Fort St John – 250-263-6000

Dawson Creek – 250-719-6500

Fort Nelson – 250-774-7092

Chetwynd – 250-788-7300

Hudson’s Hope – 250-783-9991

Tumbler Ridge – 250-242-5271

For more information on measles and measles-containing vaccine; CLICK HERE