Public information session on anthrax disease to be held this Saturday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, in association with the Canadian Agricultural Partnership and the North Peace Veterinary Clinic, will be hosting an information session on anthrax disease this Saturday, April 27, at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

This public meeting will assist local producers, veterinarians, and the Government to plan and prepare for the upcoming grazing season and the risks associated with anthrax.

Presentations will be made by the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture Chief Veterinary Officer Dr. Jane Pritchard and Dr. Perry Spitzer of the North Peace Veterinary Clinic.

Dr. Spitzer says it is important for producers to come out to the meeting as they can determine what actions, such as vaccination, will need to be taken with their herds.

“We’re just trying to get everybody in and give enough knowledge so they can make a decision about whether they need to vaccinate or not. The best prevention will be vaccination.”

The public information session on anthrax disease is taking place this Saturday, April 27, at 1:00 p.m. at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference Centre.

In Fall 2018, it was confirmed that a herd of livestock had naturally acquired anthrax on a farm near Fort St. John.