RCMP investigating death near Bezanson

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP along with the RCMP Major Crimes North division are investigating a death near Bezanson

Just after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a residence in a rural area near Bezanson. Upon arrival, RCMP discovered the body of an adult female.

The scene is secure and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

- Advertisement -

RCMP Major Crimes North has taken carriage of the investigation.

No further details will be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided once new information becomes available.