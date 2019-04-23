6.6 C
Fort St. John
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.
Advertisement
Home News RCMP investigating death near Bezanson
NewsRegional

RCMP investigating death near Bezanson

Avatar Adam Reaburn
Advertisement

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. – Grande Prairie RCMP along with the RCMP Major Crimes North division are investigating a death near Bezanson

Just after 9:00 a.m. Tuesday RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a residence in a rural area near Bezanson.  Upon arrival, RCMP discovered the body of an adult female.

The scene is secure and there is no concern for public safety at this time.

- Advertisement -

RCMP Major Crimes North has taken carriage of the investigation.

No further details will be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided once new information becomes available.

get the latest news in your inbox

Author

Avatar
Adam Reaburn
Previous articleAaron Pritchett’s OUT ON THE TOWN Tour stops in Fort St. John
Next articleTumbler Ridge woman $10 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 jackpot

RECENT STORIES

News

PRRD presents feasibility study to City Council for connecting trails

Tracy Teves -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District made a Presentation to Fort St. John City Council...
Read more
Energetictickets.ca Events

VIP Manny Blu Lunch Show for the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank

Sydney Reid -
Music, munch & Manny Blu come together for the Fort St. John Salvation Army Food Bank!  Manny Blu is...
Read more
News

Annual Day of Mourning to be held in Fort St John on April 28

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BCGEU and WorkSafeBC will be holding an Annual Day of Mourning on Sunday, April...
Read more
Advertisement

Local Events

Must Read

Sports

Northern High School Rodeo has good start to Spring season

Scott Brooks -
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Northern B.C. High School Rodeo held their Annual Gala on April 13 at the Pomeroy Hotel & Conference...

American activist files suit to head off $750 million TransAlta Brookfield...

MLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – The Kenney victory changes...

Fort St John Huskies to take part in Junior Prep and...

© Energeticcity.ca
Tel: 250-787-7100
Email: [email protected]
9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.